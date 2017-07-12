National Security
Jared Kushner Faces Backlash For Role In Trump Jr.'s Russia Meeting
Jared Kushner Faces Backlash For Role In Trump Jr.'s Russia Meeting
Audio will be available later today.
What forms are required to gain a high-access security clearance? Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and other officials have been able to "update" them with new information about meetings with foreigners, which recently set in motion the chain of events that revealed Russia's offer of support to the Trump campaign.