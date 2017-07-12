Accessibility links

Denver Voters Withdraw Registrations In Response To Trump's Data Request

President Trump's commission on voting and elections requested voter data from across the country. Amber McReynolds, the director of elections in Denver, tells NPR's Kelly McEvers that people are calling her office in droves to withdraw their voter registrations because they are afraid of their private information going to the commission.

