Man Brings Can Of Beer On Plane As Checked Baggage

A man in Australia checked a can of beer as his luggage on a flight from Melbourne to Perth. It arrived intact on the baggage carousel with a tag on it.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I hate it when someone has an idea I wish I had thought of. Dean Stinson wanted to see if he could travel across Australia without giving up his beer. So before boarding his flight from Melbourne to Perth, he handed it over as checked luggage. There's a photo. The bag tag covers most of the can. And there it was, a can of beer waiting on the conveyor belt in Perth. Stinson said the beer was in perfect condition.

If there was turbulence, I just wouldn't open it. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

