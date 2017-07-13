In Paris, Trump Defends Son's Meeting With Russian Lawyer

President Donald Trump once again defended his son Don Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in the midst of last year's presidential campaign, saying his son is a "wonderful young man," and that the meeting was one "most people in politics would have taken."

Trump's remarks came during a news conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron while Trump is visiting the longtime U.S. ally as part of France's Bastille Day celebration.

Trump said his son's June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who Trump Jr. had been told had damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton, was for opposition research, and that "it's very standard in politics." "Politics is not the nicest business in the world," the president also said, "but it's very standard where they have information and you take the information." Trump added "zero happened from the meeting," and that "the press made a very big deal over something that really a lot of people would do."

Trump was asked about his son's meeting a day after Christopher Wray, his nominee to head the FBI told the Senate Judiciary Committee at his confirmation hearing that he would advise politicians that "any threat or effort to interfere with our election from any nation state or any non-state actor is the kind of thing the FBI would want to know."

At the press conference with the international media said that he "had done a great service to the country" by nominating Wray.

The news conference came after a meeting in which the two presidents discussed a range of issues, including strengthening security cooperation and trade.

Trump lavished praise on Macron, calling him "a great president," and "tough." Responding to a question about terrorism in France, Trump said Macron would not be "easy on people who are breaking the law." Looking at Macron, Trump added: "You better do a good job, please. Otherwise, you're going to make me look bad."

On climate change, Trump indicated he might be open to rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, which the U.S. announced it has withdraw from. "Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord," Trump said. "If it happens," he said, "it will be wonderful; if it doesn't, that will be OK too."

The two leaders were asked about their respective nations' relations with Russia, whom recently interfered in the national elections of both countries.

Macron, who used a translator at points during the conference, said France and Russia "have a lot of discrepancies" but that it's a necessity to work together to share information "and to try to build solutions."

Trump pointed to a cease-fire the U.S. and Russia negotiated in a region in Syria and said it was a result of having communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said Washington and Moscow are now working on a second cease-fire in an area he labeled "a very rough part" of Syria.