The Almost-Perfect Hiding Place

Police were chasing a man who was hiding in an attic space in a woman's apartment. The woman said he wasn't inside. Then a neighbor called police when a man fell through the ceiling into the shower.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Seemed like a perfect hiding place. A man in Winterhaven, Fla., was wanted for a parole violation. Police chased him, so he fled into a woman's apartment. And when they knocked on the door, she shrugged. He wasn't there - or so it seemed. In truth, he'd crawled into an attic space, which worked great until the moment when the resident of a neighboring apartment informed police of the man who had just fallen through the ceiling into the shower. It's MORNING EDITION.

