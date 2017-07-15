Prediction

FAITH SALIE: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

She's happy.

(APPLAUSE)

But first, let me tell you that support for NPR comes from NPR stations and Lumber Liquidators, a proud sponsor of NPR, offering more than 400 styles, including hardwood, bamboo, laminate and vinyl with flooring specialists in hundreds of stores nationwide. More at lumberliquidators.com or 1-800-HARDWOOD. The Joyce Foundation, working to ensure that all students arrive at kindergarten ready to learn and graduate high school, prepared to succeed in college, work and life. Learn more at joycefdn.org. And Subaru, committed to doing its part to make the world a better place by supporting philanthropic initiatives in local communities. Learn more at subaru.com/lovepromise. Love, it's what makes a Subaru a Subaru. WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago in association with Urgent Haircut Productions. Doug Berman, benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our house manager is Tyler Greene. Our intern is Layne Gerbig. Our web guru is Beth Novey. BJ Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Jennifer Mills and Miles Doornbos. Technical direction is from Lorna White. Our CFO is Ann Nguyen. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. And the executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Mr. Michael Danforth.

Now, panel, what will be Donald Trump's favorite memory from his trip to Paris? Faith Salie.

SALIE: Discovering there was a water fountain right next to his hotel room toilet. All you have to do is lean over a little bit.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: That time he strolled down the Champs-Elysees where they line up the tour buses and picked out the perfect one to throw Don Jr. under.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: Don will be most proud of a rare moment of restraint where he complimented Macron's wife's shape but managed to stop himself from grabbing her by the genitals. He's really learning, you guys.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Luke Burbank and Negin Farsad. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

