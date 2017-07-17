Shopping Mall In Shanghai Solves Bored Husband Problem

The mall wants to keep people busy while spouses shop. They're called "husband storage pods." Husbands who want a break while others shop can sit in a glass booth with chairs and a PC gaming set up.

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a story that plays to every stereotype of women who love to shop and men who don't. A shopping mall in Shanghai wants to keep people occupied while their spouses shop, and so they have husband storage pods. The Global Harbor mall created them. Husbands or - who knows? - wives who want a break while others shop can sit in a glass booth with chairs and PC gaming setup. It's like the children's playroom at the mall, except for grownups. It's MORNING EDITION.

