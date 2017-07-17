A Lesson In Why You Should Read The Terms And Conditions

The Guardian reports more than 20,000 people got on WIFI having no idea they'd bound themselves to 1,000 hours of community service — including unblocking sewers and cleaning port-a-potties.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Next time you're connecting to a Wi-Fi network, read the fine print before you click agree to terms. The Guardian reports that in Britain, more than 20,000 people got on Wi-Fi, having no idea they had bound themselves to a thousand hours of community service. That includes unblocking sewers and cleaning port-a-potties at festivals. The Wi-Fi company Purple said it wanted people to realize that if they don't read closely, they might, say, give up their privacy. It can be quite a mess. It's MORNING EDITION.

