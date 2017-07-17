Actor Martin Landau, Known For 'Mission: Impossible,' Dies At 89

In his seven-decade acting career, Martin Landau worked with a cast of Hollywood director greats, including Alfred Hitchcock, Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen and Tim Burton.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And we're sad to report that Martin Landau has died. He was really one of Hollywood's acclaimed actors, though his life began on the other coast, a life that almost went another way, as he told NPR a few years ago.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

MARTIN LANDAU: I started on the New York Daily News as a kid when I was 17 years old as a cartoonist and illustrator. And I was being groomed to be the theatrical caricaturist. And I knew if I got that job, I'd never quit. So I quit.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Martin Landau auditioned to join the Actors Studio, an organization for actors and directors and playwrights. And later, he landed a role in Alfred Hitchcock's "North By Northwest."

(SOUNDBITE OF BERNARD HERRMANN'S "NORTH BY NORTHWEST OVERTURE")

INSKEEP: Cary Grant plays an advertising executive pulled into a spy drama. Martin Landau plays a henchman who steps on Cary Grant's fingers as he dangles off the side of Mount Rushmore.

GREENE: Things did not end well for Lindau's character, but the actor went on to star in the '60's series "Mission Impossible" and also win an Oscar for the biopic "Ed Wood."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "ED WOOD")

LANDAU: (As Bela Lugosi) I shall perfect my own race of people, a race of atomic supermen that will conquer the world (laughter).

JOHNNY DEPP: (As Ed Wood) Cut. That's a wrap.

GREENE: Actor Martin Landau - he passed away at the age of 89.

(SOUNDBITE OF LALO SCHIFRIN'S "THEME FROM MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE")

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.