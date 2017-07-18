Couple Gets Engaged At Garth Brooks Concert

At a Garth Brooks concert in Oklahoma, Drew Bargsley had just proposed to his girlfriend when Brooks stopped the show to acknowledge what had happened. He offered to pay for the couple's honeymoon.

GREENE: This is a recording of Garth Brooks' song "Unanswered Prayers." He was singing it at a concert in Oklahoma the other night when he saw something happening in the crowd. Drew Bargsley had just proposed to his girlfriend. Garth Brooks stopped the show.

BROOKS: Drew, did you have this planned out or something? For 3 months?

GREENE: The musician then offered to pay for the couple's honeymoon. It's MORNING EDITION.

