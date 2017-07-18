China's Censors Block Winnie The Pooh From Social Media

People compared Winnie's physique to that of Chinese President Xi Jinping. An image shows the portly president with taller, thinner, ex-President Obama. It's paired with an image of Pooh and Tigger.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with hard times for Winnie the Pooh. The inoffensive-if-hungry bear was blocked from social media in China. We don't know why censors were offended, but we can guess. People compared Winnie's physique to that of Chinese President Xi Jinping. One image shows the portly president with taller, thinner President Obama, and it's paired with an image of Pooh and Tigger. The resemblance to the bear of very little brain may have been too close. It's MORNING EDITION.

