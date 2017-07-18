Accessibility links

Eighth Person In Donald Trump Jr. Meeting Had Links To Money Laundering

Heard on All Things Considered

Another person in last year's meeting with Donald Trump Jr. has been identified as Irakly Kaveladze, a Russian-American employee of the company controlled by the Trumps' business friends, the Agalarov family. Records show he owns businesses near the Trump golf course in Los Angeles and may have been accused of money laundering.

