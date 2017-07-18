Kentucky Residents Express Dissatisfaction With GOP Efforts To Dismantle Obamacare

Accessibility links

Hundreds of thousands of people in Kentucky got health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, but the state is also home to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who's led efforts to kill the law. With the failure of the latest GOP attempt to replace the ACA, the state's voters weigh in.

