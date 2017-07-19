Chris Christie Catches A Foul Ball, And Gets Booed

The New Jersey governor caught a foul ball at a Mets game. He gave it to a kid but still got booed.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. New Jersey's governor may be staging a comeback. Chris Christie suffered from scandal, crashed as a presidential candidate, missed the vice presidency, was dismissed from the presidential transition and was caught using a state beach he'd closed.

But people at a New York Mets game watched a player hit a foul ball, which was calmly caught by spectator Chris Christie. The governor gave the ball to a kid after that left-handed catch, although fans still booed. It's MORNING EDITION.

