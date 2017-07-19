This Is Really Cheesy

Prize-winning cheeses at a U.K. competition were stolen. Thieves need to remember what cheese is yours, and what's nacho cheese.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I try not to be too cheesy, but this mystery in Britain has got to be solved. According to The Guardian, Wyke Farms had won a popular cheese competition. Two of their fine cheddars took first and second place. The 45-pound blocks of cheese were being stored in a tent overnight ready to go on display, and someone ran off with them.

The cheesemaker says these cheddars were masterpieces. Someone really needs to tell the culprit, this is nacho cheese (ph). You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.