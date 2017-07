The Thistle & Shamrock: Best Of The Best

Enlarge this image toggle caption John Slavin/Courtesy of the artist John Slavin/Courtesy of the artist

From The Chieftains' vintage collection The Very Best Of The Claddagh Years to Dusk Till Dawn, which telescopes the long and successful career of Capercaillie, we explore some of Celtic-roots music's finest "best of" compilations.