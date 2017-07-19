Accessibility links

Supreme Court Allows Grandparents, Relatives To Enter U.S. Despite Travel Ban

Supreme Court Allows Grandparents, Relatives To Enter U.S. Despite Travel Ban

The Supreme Court refused to block a ruling by a U.S. district judge in Hawaii that allowed grandparents and other relatives of refugees to enter the U.S., exempting them from the Trump travel ban. The court said the matter must be decided by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which the Trump administration was hoping to leapfrog.