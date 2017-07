Seratones on Mountain Stage

Shreveport, La., quartet Seratones makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston, W.Va. Imagine if Yma Sumac's birdlike vocals carried Nirvana's guitar riffs in a run-down garage in Louisiana, and you'll get a sense of the psych-soul-rock produced by these musical hell-raisers. Given frontwoman A.J. Haynes' childhood singing in her Baptist church, it only makes sense that Seratones can transform fire and brimstone into a mosh pit of a performance.

Seratones' debut release is Get Gone, out now on Fat Possum Records. Joining Haynes is Connor Davis on lead guitar, Adam Davis on bass and Jesse Gabriel on drums.

SET LIST