50 Years Ago, Small Wisconsin Town Made Plans To Secede From The State

Fifty years ago, the town of Winneconne, Wis., made short-lived plans to secede from the state. In 1967, as a result of the town name being inadvertently left off the official Wisconsin road map, a secret committee formulated a plan to set up toll gates on local roads, began annexation of nearby communities to form a Sovereign State of Winneconne.