Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Paula, a mall in China has unveiled a new feature to make it easier for shoppers. They're custom-built pods where women can store their what while they shop?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Husbands.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

TOM BODETT: We used to call those bars.

ADAM BURKE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: The only thing worse than going shopping with your wife is being the wife who has to go shopping with you.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So a shopping center in Shanghai has come with a solution to please everyone - husband storage pods.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So while you shop, your husband is deposited inside this comfortable pod. Each one contained a leather recliner, a flat-screen TV and vintage video games. There were some accidents until they realized they also should have included airholes, but they've got that fixed.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: I'm sure people are forgetting their husbands, right?

BODETT: Oh, you know they go home - right...

SAGAL: Yeah, right.

BURKE: Yeah, they go home - oh, man, I have everything - oh, no, wait. Oh, wait.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah. Something I remember - yeah.

BURKE: Was it (unintelligible)?

SAGAL: Have you ever been to Ikea? They have that ball pit. It's called Smaland for the kids. And it's great. So you can park your kids while you shop. And I bet if they said kids and bored husbands we would be lining up to get in there 'cause it looks like much more fun than shopping.

BURKE: I think ball pit is a good name for a place you keep men.

SAGAL: That's true.

BODETT: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

