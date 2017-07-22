Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME!, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We are playing this week with Paula Poundstone, Tom Bodett and Adam Burke. And here again is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a bit - in just a little bit, Bill legalizes mayor-rhyme-juana (ph) in our Listener Limerick Challenge game. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. Right now, panel, it's time for a game that we like to call...

KURTIS: The Trump Dump.

SAGAL: Sometimes, the Trump stories come out so fast, it's like the news ate a bad taco bowl at Trump Tower. So we like to cover as many Trump nuggets as we can, rapid fire, with some true or false questions for our panel. Are you guys ready to play? All right, we're going to speed through these. There's a lot of them. Here we go. Adam, true or false - experts at the National Hurricane Center referred to a tropical storm named Don as small and not particularly well-organized.

ADAM BURKE: False.

SAGAL: No, it's true.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula, true or false - to attract customers, a Toronto hotel added the name Trump to its facade.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: True.

SAGAL: No, it's false. To attract customers, a Toronto hotel removed the name Trump from its facade.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam, true or false - Donald Trump appointed his son Eric's wedding planner to be in charge of White House social events.

BURKE: That is true.

SAGAL: No, it is false. He appointed the wedding planner to run New York and New Jersey's public housing programs.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Tom, true or false - a Washington Post analysis showed that President Trump has averaged three false claims a day during his presidency.

TOM BODETT: False.

SAGAL: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He averaged 4.6 false claims a day.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam, true or false - it was revealed that Trump adviser Steve Bannon has an oil painting of himself as Napoleon on his wall at home.

BURKE: That's super true.

SAGAL: It is true.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Paula, true or false - in a caption, Fox News reported that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with a Russian.

POUNDSTONE: True.

SAGAL: No, it's false. The caption said Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kosher, met with a Russian.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Tom, true or false - President Trump wasn't able to speak to his G-20 dinner companion, the first lady of Japan, because she speaks no English.

BODETT: False.

SAGAL: That is false.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: She speaks perfect English. Trump just thought she didn't.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: In his interview with The New York Times, Trump said she didn't say a word to him at dinner because she spoke no English, none - none at all. Quote "like, not hello" unquote. But the Internet quickly found a video of a speech she gave...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...In English.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: She's pretty good at it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So she just sat next to President Trump for an hour. And everything he tried to say to her, she just smiled and shrugged and ignored it.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Well, you know, I got to say - I do that sometimes with my relatives.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: I pretend I only speak Japanese.

BODETT: Yeah, I know.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: OK, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions for you about the rest of the week's news. Paula, a new book promises you can burn hundreds of calories spending your time where?

POUNDSTONE: In a cave.

SAGAL: Well, actually it's a place - it's a kind of place that I happen to know you spend a lot of time. So maybe you should get this book.

POUNDSTONE: In an airplane?

SAGAL: Getting close.

POUNDSTONE: In the overhead compartment?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I would have I would have granted you airplane...

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: ...If that was in fact the case, no. You're awfully close. How do you get to the airplane?

POUNDSTONE: In a cab.

SAGAL: No, between the cab and the airplane, there is?

POUNDSTONE: Between the cab and the airplane...

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: The TSA?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, let me ask you - which is in?

POUNDSTONE: The airport?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It's a new book about how to exercise while laying over at an airport.

POUNDSTONE: You know, the thing is I know how to exercise while laying over in the airport. It's not a lack of knowledge.

BURKE: Right.

SAGAL: Well, what do you do?

POUNDSTONE: You can do anything - other than what I do in the airport.

BURKE: You walk the wrong way on the travelator, right?

SAGAL: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: Right. You could do - you could do anything.

SAGAL: Makes it into a treadmill.

POUNDSTONE: Right. Yeah. But I sit in a chair and eat Chex Mix.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The author recommends using your bag as a weight, doing pushups in the airport chairs. He's even run three miles inside the Miami airport once.

POUNDSTONE: He wrote a book?

SAGAL: He wrote a book about this.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: I mean, that seems a little thin, doesn't it...

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: ...For a whole book, how to lose weight in the airport?

BURKE: How many calories do you burn, like, dragging someone off a United flight?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The best thing, though - the - I mean, it's not the health benefit. It's that if you run three miles and then fly Southwest, it guarantees no one is going to sit next to you.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GET ME BODIED")

BEYONCE: Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, ay (ph) - yo, yo, yo, yo, yo...

