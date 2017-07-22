Prediction

Our panelists predict—after the debut of a female Doctor Who this week—what will be the next thing nerds get excited about.

TOM BODETT: Oh, thank you.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Congratulations, Tom.

BODETT: So happy.

Now, panel, what will be the next thing nerds go nuts about? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: Warner Bros. will take the bold approach of rebooting the "Batman" franchise halfway through the next "Batman" movie. That will then get its own reboot right before the credits when it is revealed that Batman is a woman. So is the Joker, and so is Commissioner Gordon. Hey, guess what, nerds? Everything's a woman now. Get used to it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: The buttphone (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They will like that and...

POUNDSTONE: They're going to love the buttphone.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

BODETT: They'll be delighted when a study is released showing that living in your parents' basement reduces your risk of skin cancer by up to 50 percent.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: If that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Paula Poundstone and Adam Burke.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks all of you for listening and our fabulous audience here. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week in Millennium Park.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

