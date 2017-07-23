Accessibility links

With New Security Measures, Tensions Remain High In Jerusalem's Old City

Middle East

Heard on All Things Considered

Daniel Estrin

After this month's attack left two police officers dead, metal detectors were installed at a holy site, setting off protests. Israel is now looking to alternative measures to minimize friction.

Correction July 23, 2017

An earlier version of the teaser said last week's attack left six Palestinians and Israelis dead. In fact, it was earlier this month that the three attackers killed two police officers before being shot and killed by Israeli forces.