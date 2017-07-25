Man In Northern Ireland Takes His Sheep Shopping

The store's sign read no dogs — it didn't mention sheep. The man who took his sheep into the store quickly found out that sheep were also not welcomed inside.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of a man who followed the rules. He was at a grocery store in Northern Ireland and brought in his pet sheep. He drew a crowd, as sheep will do. One of the other customers warned the man that employees were coming to get him, to which he replied, the sign said no dogs, so I'll be dead on, love. About this, he was apparently wrong because the shepherd had had a little bit to drink and was escorted from the store. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.