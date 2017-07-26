What You Can Do With 2,000 Pounds Of Butter

A team of sculptors completed the annual butter sculpture at the Ohio State Fair. The centerpiece is a 6-foot tall bottle of chocolate milk.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. There's no limit to what you can achieve with 2,000 pounds of butter. Sculptors completed the annual butter sculpture at the Ohio State Fair. And the centerpiece is a 6-foot-tall bottle of chocolate milk.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Chocolate milk made of butter?

INSKEEP: Well, that's exactly it.

MARTIN: Well, it's all dairy.

INSKEEP: I guess so, which is why there's also a butter cow and four athletes playing football, tennis, softball and soccer - two of them pausing for a drink of milk. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

