World Santa Claus Congress Meets In Denmark

The annual World Santa Claus Congress is happening now in Denmark, marking its 60th year. Bearded Santas gathered at an amusement park to bring holiday cheer.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. And as of today, we are exactly 152 days away from Christmas. We haven't seen Christmas decorations in stores yet, thank goodness. But Santa's helpers are getting ready. The annual World Santa Claus Congress is happening now in Denmark, marking its 60th year.

Bearded Santas dressed to the nines in red suits gather to talk about important issues that affect their work every holiday season. One proposal, allowing Santas to double-park without getting a ticket. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.