Rep. Steve Scalise Released From Hospital

Six weeks after being shot while practicing baseball with other Republican lawmakers, Rep. Steve Scalise has been discharged from the hospital.

Louisiana Republican Congressman Steve Scalise is out of the hospital. Scalise was shot during a baseball practice with his colleagues last month. He was released from a Washington hospital yesterday, and he is now in a rehab center. NPR's Brian Naylor reports.

BRIAN NAYLOR, BYLINE: In a statement, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from what it said was a life-threatening gunshot wound. It said the six-term congressman is in good spirits and is now beginning a period of intense inpatient rehabilitation. It did not say where.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was shot on June 14 in Alexandria, Va., while he was practicing for the annual charity ball game. He suffered a single wound from the gunshot, which entered his hip, causing extensive damage to bones and internal organs. The gunman, identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, was killed by U.S. Capitol Police. Four other people, including two Capitol Police officers, were also wounded. At the time, President Trump said he hoped the attack would bring unity to the country.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We've had a very, very divided country for many years. And I have a feeling that Steve has made a great sacrifice, but there could be some unity being brought to our country.

NAYLOR: The hospital's statement said that 51-year-old Scalise was eager to return to work once he completes his rehabilitation. Brian Naylor, NPR News, Washington.

