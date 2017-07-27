Follow Your Dreams And Achieve Anything, Like Visiting Every Cracker Barrel

An Indiana couple has been married for 60 years and is close to visiting every Cracker Barrel location in the U.S., all 645 of them.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all need goals in life, and one Indiana couple is close to achieving theirs. Early in their marriage, Ray and Wilma Yoder set their minds on visiting every single Cracker Barrel restaurant, 645 of them. And they're one restaurant away. Eighty-year-old Ray told ABC News, he's never had a bad experience at a Cracker Barrel and, quote, "always walks away refreshed," which is even more remarkable considering the average size of a Cracker Barrel serving. It's MORNING EDITION.

