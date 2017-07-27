Let's Touch Base On This Synergistic No-Brainer Game Changer

The job site Glassdoor got their ducks in a row to survey British workers on their most hated office jargon. The results were a no-brainer, but unlikely to be a game changer despite blue-sky thinking.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is a game changer. A job site called Glassdoor surveyed British workers on the most hated office jargon, phrases like game changer. Some other phrases - let's touch base. That's a no-brainer. Let's try a little blue sky thinking. And punch a puppy, doing something awful for the greater good. Then there's run it up the flagpole, such as, let's run this cliche up the flagpole and see if anybody salutes. Nobody? It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.