The National Guard Is Called To Deal With Tourists

The governor of Oregon is calling in the National Guard to help keep order as up to 1 million people are expected to travel to the state to see a solar eclipse in August.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The governor of Oregon is calling in the National Guard. The emergency is next month's solar eclipse. The event is inspiring people across the country to travel into its path, including Oregon, where Governor Kate Brown took action. The National Guard will be asked to keep order as up to 1 million extra people crowd the roads. If the troops have any downtime, they will also fight wildfires, which peak at the same time of the season. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

