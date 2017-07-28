When You're Riding A Jet Ski, Take Off The $100K Earring

Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons was riding a Jet Ski in a Georgia lake, and lost an earring worth more than $100,000. He hired a dive team to look for it but they couldn't find it.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Wide receiver Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons had a problem. He was jet skiing on Lake Lanier in Georgia. He hit a big wake, got tossed into the water and ended up losing his diamond earring. Jones then hired a diving team to search for the $100,000 earring. And try as they might, they just couldn't find the thing. Resigning himself to the loss, Jones says, quote, "it's materialistic stuff. You can always get that kind of stuff back" - only if you have another $100,000 to spare. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.