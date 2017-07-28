Accessibility links

NPR logo Week In Politics: GOP Health Care Repeal, A Foul-Mouthed Phone Call

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Week In Politics: GOP Health Care Repeal, A Foul-Mouthed Phone Call

Week In Politics: GOP Health Care Repeal, A Foul-Mouthed Phone Call

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with political commentators David Brooks of The New York Times and E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post and Brookings Institution. They discuss Sen. John McCain's surprise vote that killed GOP health care repeal efforts early Friday morning and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci's foul-mouthed call with a reporter about his foil, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It