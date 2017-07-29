Not My Job: We Quiz Baseball Pitcher Ryan Dempster On Belly Itchers

If there's one thing that brings all of Chicago together, it's agreeing that deep dish pizza is a horrible joke played on tourists. Right after that, it's the Cubs. For our show in Chicago's Millennium Park, we invited Ryan Dempster, former Cubs pitcher, to play our game.

Dempster played for the Cubs for nine seasons before he left to win a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. He had so much fun he called up his friends back in Chicago and said, "Hey, you guys should try this!" He's now a special adviser to the Cubs and an analyst for MLB network.

We've invited Dempster to play a game called "We want a pitcher, not a belly itcher!"

