Not My Job: We Quiz Baseball Pitcher Ryan Dempster On Belly Itchers

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Ryan Dempster of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Chicago White Sox on May 19, 2012 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.
David Banks/Getty Images
Ryan Dempster of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Chicago White Sox on May 19, 2012 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.
David Banks/Getty Images

If there's one thing that brings all of Chicago together, it's agreeing that deep dish pizza is a horrible joke played on tourists. Right after that, it's the Cubs. For our show in Chicago's Millennium Park, we invited Ryan Dempster, former Cubs pitcher, to play our game.

Dempster played for the Cubs for nine seasons before he left to win a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. He had so much fun he called up his friends back in Chicago and said, "Hey, you guys should try this!" He's now a special adviser to the Cubs and an analyst for MLB network.

We've invited Dempster to play a game called "We want a pitcher, not a belly itcher!"

Click the listen link above to see how he does.

