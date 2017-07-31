In Search Of Love, Too Many Messages In The Bottles

A widower put messages inside hundreds of glass bottles. But when they started washing up on Britain's shores, a littering backlash forced him to stop. Still, he says several women have been in touch.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE POLICE SONG, "MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Craig Sullivan is clearly a romantic at heart. The 49-year-old widower put messages inside hundreds of glass bottles and cast them out to sea. His goal was to put out 2,000 of them and find a soulmate. But when the bottles started washing up on Britain's shores, backlash over the beach littering forced him to call it off. Love is still possible, though. Sullivan said several women have been in touch.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE")

THE POLICE: (Singing) I'll send an SOS to the world. I hope that someone gets my...

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.