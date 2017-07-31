A Toddler Really Leaves Her Mark

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Izzadora Millaway, a 2-year-old who was looking for her mom and was persistent. She walked into the basement and strolled right across a freshly poured wet concrete floor. The construction company got a picture of her, which, when posted online, made her an Internet star. Her parents briefly considered leaving all the footprints running across the floor as a memento but decided that two footprints would be enough. It's MORNING EDITION.

