The Great Peanut Butter Escape Of 2017

Inmates in Alabama used peanut butter to alter the numbers over a jail door, tricking a guard into thinking a door to the outside was a door to a cell. They rushed out, but most were later captured.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tribute to human ingenuity. Inmates came up with an escape plan in the Walker County Alabama Jail. They tricked a guard into helping. They used peanut butter to alter the numbers over a door, which let them trick a newly hired guard into thinking a door to the outside was really a door to a cell. He thought he was unlocking it to put an inmate in. Instead, a group of inmates rushed out. Most have been recaptured, but one is still at large. It's MORNING EDITION.

