Wailin Storms' 'Irene Gaza' Is An Unholy Post-Punk Reckoning

Wailin Storms — the name alone conjures a howlin' hurricane, ominous and awe-inspiring. The Durham, N.C.-based band does a lot to live up to that name, swirling in the gothic post-punk croon of early Samhain and 16 Horsepower's fiery proselytizing. After a couple EPs and a debut album, the first single from Wailin Storms' Sick City indicates an unholy reckoning.

Where the band previously dug deeply into dark kitsch with moves borrowed for their forebears, Wailin Storms has found its own blood-stained footing here. "You wear a crooked cross / You have no f****** heart," guitarist Justin Storms moans at the top of "Irene Gaza," before pounding into a dusty noise-rock squall.

<a href="http://wailinstorms.bandcamp.com/track/irene-garza">Irene Garza by Wailin Storms</a>

Sick City comes out Oct. 2 via Wailin Storms' site (U.S.) and Antena Krzyku (Europe). Wailin Storms goes on tour in August.