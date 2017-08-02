7 Priests Walk Into A Bar

Seven student priests tried to get into a bar in Cardiff, Wales, but the staff at first turned them away, thinking they were dressed up for a bachelor party. The bar apologized with a free round.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. How hard is it to get a drink around here? Last week, some Catholic seminary students wanted to celebrate a friend's ordination over a beer in the U.K. Well, when the doorman saw the guys in their clerical collars, he mistook them for a wild bachelor party and wouldn't let them in. He said the pub had a policy against fancy dress and stag dos. But when the manager realized these were not drunks in priest costumes, he bought them a round on the house. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.