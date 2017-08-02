Man Climbs 500-Foot Philly City Hall

A man climbed to the top of Philadelphia's City Hall, about 500 feet up. City officials only found out after he posted a video on YouTube.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man named Carson King got a distinctive view of Philadelphia. He climbed the tower atop its 548-foot-high City Hall, taking advantage of scaffolding that surrounded the famous statue of William Penn. Mr. King says on his video, I strongly suggest a normal citizen doesn't try this. But he just had to in order to take pictures, he says - and also, of course, take that video because if it's not on video, it didn't happen. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

