Accessibility links

NPR logo

Popular Manipulations

First Listen: The Districts, 'Popular Manipulations'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

First Listen: The Districts, 'Popular Manipulations'

Popular Manipulations

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Popular Manipulations
    Album
    Popular Manipulations
    Artist
    The Districts
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

The Districts' new album, Popular Manipulations, is out August 11. Pooneh Ghana/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Pooneh Ghana/Courtesy of the artist

The Districts' new album, Popular Manipulations, is out August 11.

Pooneh Ghana/Courtesy of the artist

About two hours west of Philadelphia sits Lancaster, the heart of Pennsylvania's Amish Country. Head another eight miles north, along Route 501, and you'll find a small town called Lititz. Once proclaimed as "America's coolest small town," Lititz is the home to Clair Brothers, a world renowned sound and production company, and Rock Lititz, a sprawling music industry complex where the biggest names go to rehearse, with full production, their tours.

Lititz can also lay claim to The Districts, a four-piece rock band fronted by the charismatic lead singer and guitarist Rob Grote. Grote, bassist Connor Jacobus, and drummer Braden Lawrence have known each other since attending grade school together in Lititz, and formed the band when they were at Warwick High school. After self-releasing their 2012 debut Telephone, they moved to Philadelphia, signed with Fat Possum and released 2015's A Flourish And A Spoil. (Guitarist Pat Cassidy joined the band in the summer of 2014.)

The Districts, Popular Manipulations. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Now comes The Districts' third full-length, Popular Manipulations, and it's a significant leap forward for the band. Across 11 songs, fans will notice changes (for the better) in songwriting, technique, production and arrangements. It's a dense and intense collection of songs that stands tall, with a broad and far-reaching indie-rock lens attached.

Throughout the record, Grote emulates David Bowie circa Low and Heroes, singing in a low register and employing a series of vocal gymnastics. A swirl of heavy psychedelic rock sets the foundation for many of these songs, but the arrangements on "Airplane," "Salt" and "Why Would I Wanna Be" demonstrate a level of craftsmanship that hasn't always been there in the past.

The Districts worked with producer John Congleton on a few songs (he also produced A Flourish And A Spoil), and self-produced the balance of the record with engineer Keith Abrams. Guest stars include Zoe Reynolds of Kississippi — who sings on two of the album's best songs "Violet" and "Point" – as well as Luke Shefski on cello, and Abrams on some additional backing vocals.

Popular Manipulations is a powerful and punchy set of songs by a group of men whose talent has finally caught up to its ambition. It demands and commands your attention.

The Districts, Popular Manipulations. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

First Listen: The Districts, 'Popular Manipulations'

01If Before I Wake

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    If Before I Wake
    Album
    Popular Manipulations
    Artist
    The Districts
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Popular Manipulations
Album
Popular Manipulations
Artist
The Districts
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Violet

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Violet
    Album
    Popular Manipulations
    Artist
    The Districts
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Popular Manipulations
Album
Popular Manipulations
Artist
The Districts
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Ordinary Day

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Ordinary Day
    Album
    Popular Manipulations
    Artist
    The Districts
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Popular Manipulations
Album
Popular Manipulations
Artist
The Districts
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Salt

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Salt
    Album
    Popular Manipulations
    Artist
    The Districts
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Popular Manipulations
Album
Popular Manipulations
Artist
The Districts
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Why Would I Wanna Be

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Why Would I Wanna Be
    Album
    Popular Manipulations
    Artist
    The Districts
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Popular Manipulations
Album
Popular Manipulations
Artist
The Districts
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Point

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Point
    Album
    Popular Manipulations
    Artist
    The Districts
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Popular Manipulations
Album
Popular Manipulations
Artist
The Districts
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Airplane

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Airplane
    Album
    Popular Manipulations
    Artist
    The Districts
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Popular Manipulations
Album
Popular Manipulations
Artist
The Districts
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Fat Kiddo

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fat Kiddo
    Album
    Popular Manipulations
    Artist
    The Districts
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Popular Manipulations
Album
Popular Manipulations
Artist
The Districts
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Capable

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Capable
    Album
    Popular Manipulations
    Artist
    The Districts
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Popular Manipulations
Album
Popular Manipulations
Artist
The Districts
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Rattling of the Heart

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Rattling of the Heart
    Album
    Popular Manipulations
    Artist
    The Districts
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Popular Manipulations
Album
Popular Manipulations
Artist
The Districts
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Will You Please Be Quiet Please?

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Will You Please Be Quiet Please?
    Album
    Popular Manipulations
    Artist
    The Districts
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Popular Manipulations
Album
Popular Manipulations
Artist
The Districts
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Popular Manipulations
Artist
The Districts
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety