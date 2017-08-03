Canadian Man Pleads: Bring Back My Wheelbarrow

Someone stole a wheelbarrow in Nova Scotia. The owner put a sign at the end of his driveway asking for it back, and it was returned. A new sign read: Thank You For Bringing Back My Wheelbarrow.

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang with a story that could only have played out in Canada. So someone stole a wheelbarrow in Nova Scotia, and the poor wheelbarrow owner stuck a big hand-painted sign at the end of his driveway, pleading, bring back my wheelbarrow. Well, the thief returned it. The next day, the owner of the wheelbarrow stuck a new sign outside his house which said, thank you for bringing back my wheelbarrow. Only in Canada, where you thank a thief for returning your own stuff. It's MORNING EDITION.

