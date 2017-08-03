After Closing Liquor Stores, Nebraska Town Pushes For Renewal

It's been three months since state officials closed four liquor stores in Whiteclay, Neb. As the small town's primary source of income, that has affects both good and bad. The state-backed Whiteclay Task Force is plotting the town's future as dilapidated buildings are being razed and replaced with green space. Even the regulars who drank openly day and night and passed out on the sidewalks and in the alleys are gone.