North Korea Confusion Illustrates Trump Administration's Divide Over Foreign Policy
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said this week the U.S. is not seeking a regime change in North Korea. That's in contrast to CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who suggested last month that he would like to see Kim Jong-un removed from power. Former diplomats say it's the latest example of a less-than-coherent Trump administration foreign policy, where it's not clear who's in charge.