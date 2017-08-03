North Korea Confusion Illustrates Trump Administration's Divide Over Foreign Policy

Accessibility links

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said this week the U.S. is not seeking a regime change in North Korea. That's in contrast to CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who suggested last month that he would like to see Kim Jong-un removed from power. Former diplomats say it's the latest example of a less-than-coherent Trump administration foreign policy, where it's not clear who's in charge.