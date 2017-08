Immigrant Advocates Prepare For Threats Against DACA Program

A coalition of activists, lawyers, faith leaders and lawmakers are doing what they do best — protesting, filing legal briefs and drafting legislation — to ensure that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program remains in place. They're spurred by the threat of a lawsuit that could end legal protections for so-called "Dreamers" that could be heard in court as early as next month.