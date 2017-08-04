Former National Security Council Official Provides Insight Into White House Leaks
Former National Security Council Official Provides Insight Into White House Leaks
Audio will be available later today.
Washington insiders warn that normal operations within the federal government could be hampered, following the leaks of phone call transcripts between President Trump and foreign leaders. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former National Security Council official Ned Price about who tends to leak information and why.