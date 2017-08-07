Sanctuary Cities Sue Justice Department Over Threat To Deny Federal Funding
The crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities has become the next big legal battle against President Trump's policies. Opponents fought Trump's travel ban all the way to the Supreme Court, where it will be heard this fall. Now sanctuary cities are suing over the administration's threat to deny funding if they don't cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.