Accessibility links

Qiet On Mountain Stage Hear the troupe — seven performers strong — bring a characteristically eclectic, high-energy performance to Mountain Stage in its native West Virginia.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Qiet on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Qiet on Mountain Stage

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Qiet On Mountain Stage

Qiet On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/542261014/542279475" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

West Virginia eclectic rock band Qiet makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. What was once a solo project for self-taught bandleader Christopher Vincent turned into the musical troupe Qiet (pronounced "quiet"), an evolving cast of musical characters with 13 performers sharing the same stage one night and a totally different number the next. While this eventually settled into the Charleston-based band's current configuration, Qiet's high-energy performances continue to showcase the members' varied past and passions. 1930's gypsy swing music couples with jangly Appalachian boogie as a larger-than-life David Bowie-esque ringmaster creates more than a show: It's a spectacle.

Qiet's latest self-release is Kiss of the Universe. This performance features Christopher Vincent on lead vocals/guitar, Alasha Al-Qudwah on violin/backup vocals, Shayla Leftridge on backup vocals/percussion, Stephen Barker on drums, James Maddox on bass, Max Venoy on trumpet/backup vocals and Robert Staggers Shanks trombone/backup vocals.

SET LIST

  • "Daddy's Too Old"
  • "Dionysian Dream"
  • "Mayfly Man"
  • "Get Found"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Rock

Drive-By Truckers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Drive-By Truckers perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Drive-By Truckers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The band kept up a keen-edged commentary on xenophobia, censorship and racism throughout its set of gritty Southern rock. Hear its set now.

Drive-By Truckers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 55:47
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539347047/542129563" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
William Matheny On Mountain Stage

Listen

William Matheny on Mountain Stage Josh Saul/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

William Matheny On Mountain Stage

Hear the singer-songwriter lead an all-star West Virginian rock band for a Mountain Stage set, composed mostly of tunes from his album Strange Constellations.

William Matheny on Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/540569083/540571582" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The rising indie-rock band performed some new, unreleased songs during its Newport set.

Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 48:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539334569/540437991" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Seratones On Mountain Stage

Listen

Seratones perform on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Seratones On Mountain Stage

The psych-soul-rock hell-raisers from Shreveport, La., make their Mountain Stage debut.

Seratones on Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/538151420/538163259" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top