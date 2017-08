'Washington Post' Reporters Record Comings And Goings At Trump's D.C. Hotel The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., has become a focus of questions surrounding conflicts of interest between the White House and the Trump family business. The hotel's records aren't public, so Washington Post reporters spent every day for a month in the lobby to chronicle the comings and goings. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Jonathan O'Connell, the reporter who organized the project.