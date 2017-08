Morning News Brief: Tillerson Tries To Tame Tensions, Guamanians React Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has struck a different tone than the president over a potential conflict with North Korea. Also, we look at the mood in Guam after threats from North Korea.

Audio will be available later today. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has struck a different tone than the president over a potential conflict with North Korea. Also, we look at the mood in Guam after threats from North Korea.